Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

350 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hidalgo

and southeastern Starr Counties through 430 AM CDT...

At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Los Ebanos, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, North

McAllen, Los Ebanos, Sharyland and South McAllen.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 83 between mile markers 834 and 850.

Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 1 and 4.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2617 9836 2616 9839 2618 9841 2620 9844

2623 9845 2622 9848 2620 9848 2625 9856

2624 9855 2622 9856 2626 9859 2625 9862

2626 9862 2624 9866 2624 9868 2638 9863

2648 9842 2646 9822 2622 9815 2615 9836

TIME...MOT...LOC 0850Z 248DEG 25KT 2622 9852

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a

portion of northwest Texas, including the following areas, Hale and

Lamb.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

