WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1231 PM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN STARR AND SOUTHEASTERN ZAPATA COUNTIES...

At 1231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Falcon, or

near Lopeno, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Lopeno, Falcon Heights, New Falcon, Falcon State Park and Salineno.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

