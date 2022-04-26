WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

205 PM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

* WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal

flooding.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be

moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep

even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

