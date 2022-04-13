WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

700 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY SLOW TO RISE...

.Winds are low enough to allow the Red Flag Warning to expire at 7

PM, however relative humidity expected to remain 50 percent

through at least 10 PM maintaining an elevated fire weather

threat this evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH

TEXAS...

North winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and variable

overnight. Relative humidity 12-25 percent through sunset rising

near 50 percent by or shortly after Midnight.

