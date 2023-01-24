WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

East central Lavaca County in south central Texas...

* Until 1100 AM CST.

* At 1032 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located over Ezzell, or 9 miles southeast of

Hallettsville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Speaks, Ezzell and Vienna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

