WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 518 PM CST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Lee. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 518 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Giddings, Lexington, Dime Box, Fedor, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Lincoln, Loebau, Leo, Old Dime Box, Manheim and Hills. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather