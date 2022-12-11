WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...

East Central Bexar County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Guadalupe County in south central Texas...

Northern Wilson County in south central Texas...

* Until 900 AM CST.

* At 739 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

5 and 9 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Antonio, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, La

Vernia, China Grove, New Berlin, Zuehl, Friendly Corner, Adkins,

Zipp, Nolte, Sayers, Parita and Martinez.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Chupaderas Creek, Elm Creek, Buzzard Creek, Cantau Creek, Salado

Creek, Martinez Creek, Konde Branch, Santa Clara Creek, Dry Santa

Clara Creek, Guadalupe River, Ecleto Creek, Salitrillo Creek, Dry

Hollow Creek, Escondido Creek, Parita Creek, Cibolo Creek,

Geronimo Creek, Rosillo Creek, Youngs Creek, Sandies Creek, East

Fork Ecleto Creek and Cottonwood Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cibolo Creek at Sutherland Springs.

* WHEN...From this morning to early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this morning to a crest of 25.8 feet late this

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after

midnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed

Cibolo Creek

Sutherland Spring 21.0 7.0 Sun 7 am CST 14.8 7.8 7.5

