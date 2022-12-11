WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 242 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Fayette, Gonzales and Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 242 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Flatonia, Waelder, Cistern, Muldoon, Palmeto State Park, Elm Grove, Colony, Newtonville, Floy, Thompsonville, Kirtley, O'Quinn, Freyburg, West Point, Plum, Swiss Alp and Winchester. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather