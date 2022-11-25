WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1033 PM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Caldwell, southwestern Hays, western Guadalupe, east central Bexar

and eastern Comal Counties through 1115 PM CST...

At 1033 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cibolo, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City,

Live Oak, Selma, Wimberley, Randolph AFB, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon

Lake, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, Woodcreek, Martindale, Marion, Santa

Clara, New Berlin and Zuehl.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2945 9812 2954 9833 3005 9817 2989 9779

TIME...MOT...LOC 0433Z 205DEG 34KT 2956 9820

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather