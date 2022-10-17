WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY...

At 141 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Langtry, moving

east at 30 mph along US 90.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Langtry, Shumla, Pumpville, Seminole Canyon State Park and Pecos

River Boat Ramp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

