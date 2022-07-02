WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 802 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Kinney, northern Maverick and southern Uvalde Counties through 900 PM CDT... At 801 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple outflow boundaries and developing thunderstorms over Cline, or 19 miles east of Brackettville, moving northwest at 15 mph. Storms continue to develop over much of Kinney and Uvalde Counties producing possible microbursts. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Uvalde, Brackettville, Spofford, Laguna, Knippa, Blewett, Darling, Uvalde Estates, Dabney, Cline, Anacacho, Standart, Alamo Village, Laughlin AFB Aux Field, Turkey Mountain and Fort Clark Springs. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2904 10066 2910 10067 2912 10072 2917 10078 2920 10077 2921 10078 2949 10051 2937 9961 2926 9951 2908 10009 2909 10011 2908 10012 2895 10052 TIME...MOT...LOC 0101Z 119DEG 11KT 2932 10010 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather