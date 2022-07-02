WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 445 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...Strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bandera, northwestern Kerr, north central Kinney, southern Edwards and Real Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 442 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Carta Valley to near Kerr Wildlife Management Area. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Medina, Rocksprings, Leakey, Vanderpool, Camp Wood, Barksdale, Tuff, Vance, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Kickapoo Cavern State Park, Prade Ranch and Devil's Sinkhole State Natural Area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2955 10051 2981 9918 3021 9953 2999 10067 TIME...MOT...LOC 2142Z 330DEG 20KT 2992 10057 3012 9956 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather