SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

707 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Caldwell, Hays, northern Guadalupe and south central Travis Counties

through 800 PM CDT...

At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Buda, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Austin, San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Wimberley, Tanglewood Forest,

Woodcreek, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Onion

Creek, Zorn, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Mountain City, San Leanna, Hays,

Creedmoor and San Marcos Regional Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3004 9764 2974 9795 2981 9802 2985 9803

2991 9812 3002 9823 3020 9783

TIME...MOT...LOC 0007Z 047DEG 21KT 3006 9778

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Reagan

and southeastern Upton Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 709 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 17 miles northwest of Reagan County Airport to

near Rankin. Movement was north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Rankin and Stiles.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

LAT...LON 3160 10158 3135 10215 3113 10196 3130 10154

TIME...MOT...LOC 0009Z 184DEG 12KT 3140 10164 3126 10196

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

