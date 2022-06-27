WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

342 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kerr

and southwestern Gillespie Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Harper, or 11 miles north of Kerrville, moving west at

15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Mountain Home, Harper and Tivydale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3028 9910 3009 9910 3006 9939 3029 9941

3029 9930 3030 9930

TIME...MOT...LOC 2042Z 089DEG 12KT 3019 9920

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

