WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1041 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Medina,

Bandera, west central Kerr, northeastern Uvalde and southeastern Real

Counties through 1130 PM CDT...

At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles north of Vanderpool to near Lost

Maples State Natural Area. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Medina, Bandera, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Lakehills, D'Hanis, Bandera

Falls, Utopia, Hill Country State Natural Area, Lost Maples State

Natural Area and Lake Medina Shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2963 9881 2925 9937 2981 9975 3003 9953

TIME...MOT...LOC 0340Z 314DEG 35KT 2989 9952 2980 9967

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BELL BRAZOS

BURLESON FALLS FREESTONE

GRIMES HENDERSON HOUSTON

LEON LIMESTONE MADISON

MILAM ROBERTSON WASHINGTON

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND WEST CENTRAL MCMULLEN COUNTIES...

At 1044 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast

of Fowlerton, or 13 miles southwest of Tilden, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Tilden, Fort Ewell Site and Fowlerton.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather