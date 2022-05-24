WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

832 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES...

At 832 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Juno to near Loma Alta, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Loma Alta, Juno, Vinegarone and Devils River State Nat Area Del

Norte.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN TOM GREEN AND WEST

CENTRAL CONCHO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather