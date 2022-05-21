WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

841 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN REAL COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR FREESTONE...NORTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND CENTRAL NAVARRO

COUNTIES...

At 840 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Angus to near Wortham to near Teague, moving

east at 40 mph. At 822PM, 71 MPH winds were reported near Mexia with

this storm.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Corsicana, Mexia, Groesbeck, Teague, Fairfield, Kerens, Wortham,

Trinidad, Angus, Navarro, Fairfield Lake State Park, Retreat, Oak

Valley, Mildred, Eureka, Richland, Streetman, Goodlow, Powell and

Kirvin.

