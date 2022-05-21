WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

506 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN KERR COUNTY...

At 506 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Harper to 12 miles south of Segovia,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Hunt, Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Us-

83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line, I-10 Near The Kimble-

Kerr County Line and The Intersection Of I-10 And Us 290.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Bosque County in central Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meridian

State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Clifton, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Meridian, Cranfills Gap, Meridian State Park, and Morgan.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

