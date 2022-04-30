WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Travis County in south central Texas...

North central Bastrop County in south central Texas...

West central Lee County in south central Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coupland, or

near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Pflugerville, Elgin, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Beyarsville,

McDade and Butler.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

