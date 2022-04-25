WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 1028 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY... At 1028 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Pandale, or 16 miles north of Langtry, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Val Verde County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather