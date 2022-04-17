WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 734 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Uvalde and northeastern Zavala Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 734 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Batesville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Batesville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2909 9975 2919 9962 2906 9941 2889 9941 2879 9955 TIME...MOT...LOC 0034Z 317DEG 32KT 2908 9964 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather