WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BANDERA COUNTY...

At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lost Maples

State Natural Area, or near Vanderpool, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Vanderpool and Lost Maples State Natural Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

