WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 536 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Bastrop and south central Lee Counties through 615 AM CDT... At 535 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bastrop, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bastrop, Giddings, Paige, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Phelan, Serbin, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, Northrup, Alum Creek, Buescher State Park, Hills, Lincoln and Manheim. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3005 9698 3003 9741 3017 9743 3032 9691 3011 9686 TIME...MOT...LOC 1035Z 258DEG 25KT 3012 9734 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Bastrop County in south central Texas... South central Lee County in south central Texas... * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 538 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bastrop, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Bastrop, Giddings, Paige, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Phelan, Serbin, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, Northrup, Alum Creek, Buescher State Park, Hills, Lincoln and Manheim. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.