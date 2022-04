WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

236 PM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have dropped below advisory criteria and the advisory is no

longer in effect.

