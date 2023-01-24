WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

232 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations around 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...The southern three quarters of the Texas Panhandle.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 800-452-9292 for road

information.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations around 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...The eastern two thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle and the

northern quarter of the Texas Panhandle.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call

844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for

road information.

