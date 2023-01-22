WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

343 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WINTER SYSTEM MAY BRING ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL MAINLY TO THE

TEXAS PANHANDLE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

An upper level system will move southeast to southern Arizona and

into northern Mexico Monday evening and then across southwest

Texas on Tuesday. Snow is expected to spread across much of the

Panhandles Monday night and then continue through the evening on

Tuesday. The highest chance of accumulating snowfall is expected

to be across the southern Texas Panhandle, mainly south of the

Canadian River. Minimal, if any, blowing and drifting snow is

expected with this system. The exact storm track is still uncertain,

so the forecast will likely change. Stay tuned to the latest

weather forecast and statements regarding this developing winter

system at weather.gov/ama or through your preferred media outlet.

