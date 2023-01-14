WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

225 PM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES DUE TO

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In

Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...

Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...

Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...

Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 4 expected.

* Timing...From 11 AM Sunday morning until 7 PM CST Sunday

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather