Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

242 PM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...All of the Texas Panhandle except for the far east and

southeast.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

