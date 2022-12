WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

717 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The fog has lifted this morning and visibility has increased to over

one mile across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Therefore, the

advisory will be cancelled.

