SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1138 PM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Wheeler

and Collingsworth Counties through 1215 AM CST...

At 1138 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Twitty to 9 miles

southwest of Wellington. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wellington, Shamrock, Dodson, Lutie, Twitty, Dozier, Quail and

Samnorwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for the Panhandle

of Texas.

LAT...LON 3475 10048 3539 10022 3546 10000 3475 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 0538Z 255DEG 34KT 3538 10013 3477 10034

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER AND

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CST...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

