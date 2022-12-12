WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 805 PM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES... At 804 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Beaver and northeastern Ochiltree Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather