WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 802 PM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sustained north winds around 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather