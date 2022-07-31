WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1029 PM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HEMPHILL COUNTY... At 1029 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Lake Marvin, or 19 miles east of Canadian, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include... Lake Marvin and Glazier. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather