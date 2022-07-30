WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest

of Dalhart, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Dalhart, Hartley and Conlen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

