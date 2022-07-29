WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

948 PM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma, including the

following counties, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas. Portions of the

Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Dallam,

Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore,

Ochiltree, Roberts and Sherman.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Thunderstorms will heavy rain are expected to continue to

move across the Oklahoma Panhandle and northern Texas

Panhandle through the morning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

