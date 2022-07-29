WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1149 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma, including the

following counties, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas. Portions of the

Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Dallam,

Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore,

Ochiltree, Roberts and Sherman.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become

clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of

creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy

rainfall rates, may lead to flooding, especially in urban and

poor drainage areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

