WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Western Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of

Romero, or 10 miles east of Nara Visa, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Romero.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN RANDALL AND EAST CENTRAL DEAF SMITH COUNTIES...

At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of

Canyon, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Canyon, Umbarger, Buffalo Lake, Dawn and Mescalero Park.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather