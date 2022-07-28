WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 523 PM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Randall County through 630 PM CDT... At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Happy, or 12 miles north of Tulia, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Canyon and Palo Duro Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3475 10187 3499 10194 3499 10163 3475 10163 TIME...MOT...LOC 2223Z 177DEG 20KT 3472 10174 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather