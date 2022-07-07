WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 352 PM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Armstrong and northwestern Donley Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Goodnight, or 13 miles west of Clarendon, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Clarendon, Howardwick, Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3483 10101 3488 10122 3518 10118 3514 10084 3493 10087 TIME...MOT...LOC 2052Z 195DEG 14KT 3486 10112 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather