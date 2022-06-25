WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

414 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Armstrong

County through 445 PM CDT...

At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Goodnight, or 8 miles south of Claude. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Claude, Washburn and Goodnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3518 10162 3518 10119 3499 10118 3491 10138

3488 10163

TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 165DEG 3KT 3500 10132

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

