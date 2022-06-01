WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 541 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wheeler, Gray, western Collingsworth and Donley Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mclean to 6 miles southwest of Greenbelt Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Clarendon, Shamrock, Wheeler, Mclean, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Twitty, Lela, Samnorwood, Quail, Kellerville, Dozier, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3491 10109 3535 10109 3543 10105 3555 10000 3545 10000 3475 10046 TIME...MOT...LOC 2241Z 276DEG 30KT 3527 10059 3497 10101 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...