WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 647 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Carson, Hutchinson, Moore and Potter. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Borger, Fritch and Lake Meredith. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GRAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WHEELER AND SOUTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES... At 649 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Mobeetie, or 13 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Briscoe, Wheeler, Allison, New Mobeetie and Mobeetie. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.