WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1254 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HEMPHILL COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WHEELER COUNTY... At 1254 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Reydon, or 8 miles west of Cheyenne, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Wheeler County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.