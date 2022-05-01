WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

916 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HANSFORD...

NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS AND OCHILTREE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are

still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN TERRY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

northwestern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN HOCKLEY COUNTY...

At 916 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of

Sundown, or 10 miles south of Levelland, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Levelland, Sundown, Smyer and Ropesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Callahan County in west central Texas...

Northeastern Coleman County in west central Texas...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oplin, moving

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Rowden around 1000 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

283 Near The Coleman-Callahan County Line.

