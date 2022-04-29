WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 254 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb... Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham... Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall... Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 8. * Timing...10 AM to 10 PM. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather