WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 200 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Roberts County through 230 AM CDT... At 159 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Codman, or 16 miles northwest of Miami, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Miami, Codman and Lora. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3562 10055 3562 10107 3601 10100 3606 10054 3585 10054 TIME...MOT...LOC 0659Z 271DEG 34KT 3583 10088 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____