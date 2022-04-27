WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 808 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cactus, or 10

miles northwest of Dumas, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Cactus and Sunray.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather