WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 227 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR BEAVER...EASTERN TEXAS...LIPSCOMB...HUTCHINSON...HANSFORD... SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN...ROBERTS...HEMPHILL...OCHILTREE AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES... At 226 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Liberal to 6 miles west of Boyd to Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include... Borger, Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Canadian, Beaver, Miami, Fritch, Sunray, Hooker, Stinnett, Booker, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima and Darrouzett. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather