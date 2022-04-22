WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 508 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sustained south winds to around 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph are expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT * WHAT...Sustained south winds of 35 to 39 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. * WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather