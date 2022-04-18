WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 300 PM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE NORTHWEST TEXAS PANHANDLE... The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam and Hartley. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3-4. * Timing...1 PM to 7 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather